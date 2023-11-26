PM Modi to visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit from Nov 30 to Dec 1

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

The ministry said Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

What is World Climate Action Summit?

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

PM Modi assures India's full support

Earlier this year in July, PM Modi assured India's full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with the UN climate conference's President-designate Sultan Al Jaber on ways to further sustainable development and bilateral energy cooperation.

"Had a very productive meeting with Dr.Sultan Al Jaber, the President-designate of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to further sustainable development. Highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, in particular our emphasis on Mission LiFE," PM Modi posted.

The discussions took place on the forthcoming COP-28 of UNFCCC under UAE's Presidency. Jaber briefed the Prime Minister on UAE's approach to the important meeting on climate change, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Also read: PM Modi targets KCR, says Telangana CM promised schemes but gave only scams

Latest India News