PM Modi to visit Assam to inaugurate airport terminal, lay foundation stone of fertiliser project The Assam CM also met Union Minister of Environment, Bhupender Yadav, during his visit to Delhi. He hailed Minister Yadav for his support in Assam’s development.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Assam to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects in the state. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met with PM Modi to extend an invitation for him to dedicate the new terminal of Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) International Airport to the nation and to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 10,601-crore brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup, PTI reported citing an official statement.

PM’s visit to take place soon

While the exact date of the Prime Minister’s visit has not been confirmed, it is anticipated to take place soon.

“Had the privilege to call upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. We have invited him to dedicate two major transformative projects to the people of Assam. First, is the brand new terminal of Guwahati’s LGBI Airport. This state-of-the-art project will catapult Guwahati into a major aviation hub and will equip the city to handle over 1.3 cr passengers. Second, is the foundation stone of the ₹10,601 cr brown field Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup. This project will secure critical fertiliser supply for the entire North East,” CM Sarma posted on X.

CM Sarma expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for accepting the invitation.

“Grateful that Adarniya Modi Ji has kindly consented. We eagerly await his visit,” he added.

Assam CM meets Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

The Assam CM also met Union Minister of Environment, Bhupender Yadav, during his visit to Delhi. He hailed Minister Yadav for his support in Assam’s development.

“It is always a pleasure to meet Hon’ble Union Minister Shri@byadavbjpJi. His support for Assam's developmental journey is highly appreciable. Had a detailed discussion on our ongoing efforts to promote sustainable growth, balancing conservation & larger public interest,” CM Sarma posted.