PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad today following devastating Air India plane crash | Details An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. As per Air India, among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the AI171 flight to Gatwick in London.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Ahmedabad site where Air India's London-bound plane crashed on Thursday. As per the information, the Prime Minister will be visiting the site on Friday morning. PM Modi has been closely monitoring the situation since the incident occurred and has been receiving regular updates. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to assess the situation at the crash site and may also meet with the injured who are being treated in hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi described the plane crash incident as heartbreaking beyond words and said it has "stunned and saddened us". He said he is in touch with ministers and other authorities who are working to assist those affected. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected."

Amit Shah visits crash site to assess the situation

On Thursday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the crash site to take stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations. The Union Home Minister was accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

After the crash, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash. According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground.

Air India plane crash

It should be noted here that an Air India plane AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ahmedabad airport during takeoff on Thursday. The flight was carrying a total of 230 passengers and 12 crew members. The Air India flight was a Boeing 787-8 twin jet. According to the Police Control room, the Air India Flight AI 171 was bound for London. Thick plumes of smoke were seen at the accident spot, and fire tenders rushed to the spot. As per the information, the plane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

