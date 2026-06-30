PM Modi to to meet secretaries of all Central Ministries at 4 pm: Here's what's on agenda

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday chair a high-level meeting with the Secretaries of all Central Ministries today at 4 pm. Modi has already set the government's goal of turning India into a developed country by 2047, when it celebrates 100 years of its independence.

Check what’s on agenda:

Reforms and improving the ease of doing business are expected to be the key agenda items of the meeting. PM Modi is expected to discuss various issues, including reform initiatives taken to improve ease of living and ease of doing business.

Sources told news agency PTI that some of the secretaries will make presentations on their respective ministries, giving details on the functioning as well as on the progress made on various reform measures and other people-centric steps.

PM Modi will also review with the secretaries the next-generation reforms through which the government wants to make people's lives more comfortable and ensure ease of doing business, the sources said.

He is expected to advise the secretaries to remain focussed on governance and delivery, and enure that there is no pendency in government work, especially people-centric initiatives.

PM Modi earlier outlined reform priorities for next 10 years

PM Modi had earlier outlined the reform priorities for the next 10 years, asserting that his government's "Reform Express" has delivered systemic transformation and benefitted citizens in a significant way. The meeting may take note of the GDP growth rate of 7.7 per cent in Financial Year 2025-26 and 7.8 per cent in Q4.

India's economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the the January-March quarter, exceeding forecasts on strong domestic demand and government expenditure. The GDP growth compared with a 7-per cent expansion a year ago. The full-year growth accelerated to 7.7 per cent from 7.1 per cent in FY25, supported by healthy consumption and robust investment activity.

Centre will leave no stone unturned to further ‘Ease of Living’: PM Modi

At a meeting of the council of ministers on June 21, PM Modi had said the government shall leave no stone unturned to further "Ease of Living", "Ease of Doing Business" and increase opportunities for youngsters.

At that meeting, the prime minister had given a broad outline of the reform initiatives through which the country will become developed by 2047. He had repeatedly conveyed to the ministers that their aim and objective should always be bringing comfort to people's lives and ensure "ease of living".

A similar message is expected to be conveyed to the secretaries as well, the sources said. The two principal secretaries to the prime minister, P K Misha and Shaktikanta Das, and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan are likely to attend Tuesday's meeting.

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