Will share a video message at 9 AM tomorrow, PM Modi tweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with the countrymen at 9 AM tomorrow, he said in a tweet today. This comes as the country is battling with the coronavirus crisis. So far, India has seen 1,965 cases of the coronavirus with 50 deaths.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister's tweet read.