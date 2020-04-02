Will share a video message at 9 AM tomorrow, PM Modi tweets

Thursday, April 02, 2020
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with the countrymen at 9 AM tomorrow, he said in a tweet today. This comes as the country is battling with the coronavirus crisis. So far, India has seen 1,965 cases of the coronavirus with 50 deaths.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2020 17:30 IST
PM Modi/File
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi/File

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister's tweet read. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

 

