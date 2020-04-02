Will share a video message at 9 AM tomorrow, PM Modi tweets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with the countrymen at 9 AM tomorrow, he said in a tweet today. This comes as the country is battling with the coronavirus crisis. So far, India has seen 1,965 cases of the coronavirus with 50 deaths.
"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister's tweet read.
Fight Against Coronavirus
कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा।