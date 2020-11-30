PM Modi to preside over all-party meet on December 4 to discuss Covid situation

Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to chair all-party meet on December 4 to discuss Covid situation

The government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on December 4 that will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.

Floor leaders of all parties from both houses of parliament have been called for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday at 10.30 am, sources told PTI. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting and has reached out to floor leaders of all parties, they said.

This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The top brass of the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are expected to attend the meeting.

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal will also attend the meeting.

The meeting is being held at a time when it is being contemplated to merge the winter session of parliament with the budget session in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held after Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.

