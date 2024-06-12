PM Modi to visit Srinagar on June 20, to participate in Yoga Day event on June 21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar on June 20 and will take part in the Yoga Day event on June 21. PM Modi who has always endorsed Yoga to be inculcated in the day-to-day life has said it has united millions around the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same. In 10 days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony, he said on 'X'.

PM Modi said, "As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," the Prime Minister said and also shared a set of videos showing various forms of Yoga and their benefits.