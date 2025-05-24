PM Modi to lead NDA chief ministers' conclave tomorrow: Key national security discussions expected PM Modi will chair the NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave on May 25, focusing on national security and counter-terrorism strategies following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a crucial Chief Ministers' Conclave on May 25, bringing together the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) states. The high-level meeting will take place at Ashok Hotel in New Delhi from 10 AM to 2 PM.

The conclave was scheduled shortly after India’s military operation, ‘Operation Sindoor’, in which strikes were carried out on terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The meeting is seen as a significant moment for reinforcing the NDA government’s stance on national security and counter-terrorism, especially in the wake of recent military actions.

Key focus areas of the meeting

Sources have confirmed that the primary objective of the conclave is to brief the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers about India's successful counter-terrorism operation. Leaders will be briefed on the specifics of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and India’s broader security strategy in the aftermath of the military strikes.

"A meeting has been convened to brief the leaders about India’s strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Operation Sindoor, and the ongoing efforts to ensure a cessation of hostilities," a source familiar with the matter stated. "This will also send a strong message in terms of national security and the government's firm stance on terrorism."

The meeting is also expected to address the broader security landscape and the NDA’s coordinated approach towards national security in light of recent developments.

Unified national security stance

The conclave is being viewed as a strategic move to consolidate the NDA's position on national security and send a unified message regarding India's firm approach towards countering terrorism. With India actively engaging in diplomatic efforts and military actions to combat cross-border terrorism, this conclave will highlight the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation.

The conclave will serve as a platform for coordination between various states governed by the NDA, ensuring that national security policies are well-aligned across all levels of government.

Global outreach against terrorism

In parallel, India's diplomatic efforts in fighting terrorism continue to gain momentum. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is currently leading a multi-party delegation to Japan and other East Asian countries, noted that India has received strong support from Japanese lawmakers in its fight against terrorism.

Speaking to media, Jha emphasised that the delegation's meetings with members of Japan’s National Diet, including former Japanese Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, had reinforced global support for India’s position on cross-border terrorism.

“We have shown them the photographs of how Pakistani generals attended the funerals of terrorists, highlighting Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism,” Jha remarked. He also noted that the international community now understands the full extent of Pakistan’s involvement in terror activities, which has been further exposed through India’s diplomatic outreach.

The NDA Chief Ministers' Conclave on May 25 is expected to mark a pivotal moment for national security discussions and reinforce India's stance on tackling terrorism. It is set to send a strong message domestically and internationally about India’s unyielding commitment to defending its sovereignty and security.