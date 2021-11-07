PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 4-laning of 5 sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg on Nov 8

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of four-laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G), on November 8, PMO informed on Sunday.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also dedicate over 223 km of completed & upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different NHs for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur. The event will take place via video conferencing, it said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray will also be present on the occasion, PMO added.

On November 15, PM Modi is likely to address a convention on first-ever 'Adivasi Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day) in Bhopal, during which he is expected to announce 15 developmental schemes for the tribal community.

Celebrating the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda undoubtedly has political meaning, especially in Madhya Pradesh where 47 out of 230 Assembly seats are reserved for the Tribal community, say political analysts.

Preparations are in full swing for the celebration and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called a meeting on Monday evening to review the arrangements.

With this mega event, the BJP will try to strengthen its reach in the tribal community.

