PM Modi to launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana today: Know all about the scheme

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday at 11 am via video conferencing. During the launch of the programme, PM Modi will directly transfer Rs. 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across Bihar, totalling Rs. 7,500 crore.

The financial assistance from the Centre will enable the beneficiaries to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, and foster economic independence and social empowerment.

Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: All you need to know

As per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the scheme of the Centre is aimed at making women Aatmanirbhar and promoting women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities.

The scheme will provide financial assistance to one woman from each family in the state, enabling them to start employment or livelihood activities of their choice, thereby fostering economic independence and social empowerment.

Each beneficiary to receive Rs 10,000

As part of the scheme, each beneficiary will receive an initial grant of Rs 10,000 via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the possibility of additional financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh in subsequent phases.

Financial assistance can be utilised in small-scale enterprises

This financial assistance can be utilised in areas of the beneficiary's choice, including agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, tailoring, weaving, and other small-scale enterprises.

The scheme will be community-driven, in which, along with financial support, community resource persons connected to Self Help Groups will provide training to support their endeavour. To support the sale of their produce, Gramin Haat-Bazaars will be further developed in the State.

