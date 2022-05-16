PM Modi to interact with Uttar Pradesh ministers at Adityanath's residence in Lucknow today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Uttar Pradesh Minister at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Monday evening. This will be PM Modi's first meeting with UP Ministers after the BJP retained power for the second consecutive term in the politically crucial state.

PM Modi is visiting Lumbini in Nepal today on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. He will be meeting Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur Deuba and offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple. He will return to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh around 4 PM where he will attend a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. CM Adityanath on Saturday visited Kushinagar and reviewed preparations for the PM’s tour.

From Kushinagar, PM Modi will go to Lucknow. He will arrive in the capital city around 6 PM. He will meet Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence and later interact with the Council of Ministers. As per the schedule. he will hold face-to-face interactions with the ministers from 6:45 PM to 9 PM. Notably, all the 52 Ministers recently concluded their visits to all the 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting is also considered significant since it comes ahead of Presidential election in July.

What's on agenda

The Prime Minister's interaction with the Ministers is likely to focus on the progress of implementation of welfare and development programmes of the Centre and state at the grassroots level. He is also likely to discuss the equations for the 2024 general elections. Uttar Pradesh elects 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, the maximum by any state.

PM Modi is expected to discuss the priorities of the government and give Ministers tips on good governance on taking forward the agenda of development. Both the Deputy Chief Ministers -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak will also be present at the meeting and are likely to make a brief speech.

PM Modi's Lucknow visit will conclude with dinner at CM Adityanath's residence. PM Modi had last time visited Adityanath's residence for a dinner in June 2017 which was attended by several opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had skipped the event.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on March 25 as Chief Minister for the second time after the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 seats in the Assembly elections.

Latest India News