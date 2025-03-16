PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue 2025 on March 17, New Zealand PM Luxon to be Chief Guest The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics. The 10th edition of the geopolitical event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17.

Raisina Dialogue 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Monday, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address. Luxon will attend the inaugural session and deliver the keynote address with the theme "Kalachakra" (wheel of time).

Raisina Dialogue: India's flagship conference on geopolitics

The Raisina Dialogue, which is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, will be attended by more than 3,000 representatives from about 125 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and heads of government, military commanders, and others.

The Raisina Dialogue is committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community. Its theme for the year 2025 is "Kalchakra: People, Peace, and Planet."

The 3-day event, hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, will see leaders and decision-makers engage each other across conversations in various formats.

Discussions to centre around following thematic pillars:

Earlier, in a press note, the Ministry of External Affairs said that this year's Raisina Dialogue will see conversations over six thematic pillars—

(i) Politics Interrupted: Shifting Sands and Rising Tides; (ii) Resolving the Green Trilemma: Who, Where, & How; (iii) Digital Planet: Agents, Agencies, and Absences; (iv) Militant Mercantilism: Trade, Supply Chains & the Exchange Rate Addiction; (v) The Tiger’s Tale: Rewriting Development with a New Plan; and (vi) Investing in Peace: Drivers, Institutions & Leadership.

Here's what ORF says

In a statement, ORF stated, "Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters."

"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers, and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media, and academia," it added.