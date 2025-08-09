PM Modi to inaugurate India's longest running Vande Bharat train in Maharashtra; Check date, route This Vande Bharat train will cover the distance of 881 kms, making it the longest running such train in India. It will have 10 stoppages and will operate at the average speed 73kmph, also making it the fastest train between Nagpur and Pune.

New Delhi:

Maharashtra is set to get India’s longest running Vande Bharat train, which will operate between Nagpur’s Ajni and Pune. Besides, this will be the 12th Vande Bharat train of the state. This new semi-high-speed train will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10.

The train will be operated and maintained by the Central Railway (CR) zone.

Key facts about Ajni(Nagpur)-Pune Vande Bharat Express

This Vande Bharat train will cover the distance of 881 kms, making it the longest running such train in India. It will have 10 stoppages and will operate at the average speed 73kmph, also making it the fastest train between Nagpur and Pune.

The Pune-Ajni-Pune Vande Bharat Express, designated as train numbers 26101/26102, is set to commence its regular service from Pune station starting August 11 and from Ajni station beginning August 12. The train will operate six days a week.

This train will be a major game changer as commuters could easily travel from one corner of the state to the other. Besides, it will be beneficial for businessmen, students and employees proceeding on regular travel due to job demand.

The train is scheduled to stop at key stations including Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, and the Daund Chord Line. It will operate with a total of eight coaches — comprising one Executive Chair Car (EC) and seven standard Chair Cars (CC) — offering seating capacity for up to 590 passengers.

Vande Bharat trains in Maharashtra