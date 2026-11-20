Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum today, i.e. on November 20, 2026. He will also address the gathering. The three-day forum will be hosted at the historic Purana Quila in the national capital from November 20-22. It aims to celebrate the region's rich and interconnected civilisational heritage, strengthen people-to-people ties, and promote cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation. The forum will bring together scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries," the PMO said in a statement.

Origins of the forum

The forum builds upon a proposal made by Prime Minister Modi during the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The initiative was subsequently welcomed in the SCO Bishkek Declaration.

Based on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Based on the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The World Is One Family”, the forum will highlight cultural connections across India and Eurasia. The Forum will also feature exhibitions showcasing India's archaeological, artistic and literary heritage titled “ASTITVA – The Essence of Our Existence.”

"It will offer an immersive account of Delhi's history through archaeological evidence dating from 1200 BCE to 1200 CE, including excavated remains, artefacts, architectural fragments and other significant discoveries. The “Mahabharat Scroll Pavilion - Anant: A Rare 18th Century Mahabharata Scroll” will showcase an illustrated scroll reflecting India's rich epic and artistic traditions," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Four Thematic Sessions on Shared Traditions

On 21 and 22 November, the Forum will hold four thematic sessions bringing together scholars, academics, subject experts, and cultural representatives. Discussions will focus on:

Cultural expressions, including music and performing arts, textiles, cuisine, and traditional games

Shared traditions in art and architecture

Language and literary traditions, including scripts and manuscripts

Monastic trails and philosophical traditions

PM Modi likely to visit Jatayu Earth Centre in Keralam

Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to visit the Jatayu Earth Centre in Keralam, which has gained wider attention for its iconic Jatayu sculpture following the release of the Bollywood film 'Ramayan'.

The Jatayu sculpture at Chadayamangalam has emerged as a major tourist attraction, with the film's depiction of the mythical bird's battle with Ravana drawing wider attention to the site.

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