PM Modi to inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh's first airport at Hollongi

Arunachal Pradesh is all set to script its aviation history on Saturday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state's first airport. The Donyi Polo airport, located at Hollongi is expected to boost connectivity, trade, and tourism when it becomes operational. Modi will inaugurate the greenfield airport at 9:30 am on Saturday. He will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydropower station in the West Kameng district to the nation at the inauguration function.

The Donyi Polo airport was developed by the Airports Authority of India at an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore. The airport will have eight check-in counters and can accommodate around 200 passengers during peak hours. Spread over 4,100 sq m area, Donyi Polo airport will be equipped with all modern facilities for passengers.

According to officials, the airport will have a 2,300-meter-long runway suitable for landing and take-off of Boeing 747. The naming of the airport reflects the reverence of the indigenous people of Arunachal for the sun (Donyi) and the moon (Polo). State governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra himself visited Donyi Polo Airport on Friday and reviewed the preparations for the prime ministerial visit.

(With PTI inputs)

