PM Modi to inaugurate 50th anniversary celebrations of Agradoot group of newspapers on July 6

The event will take place on July 6 (Wednesday) via video conferencing

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly in 1995

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on Wednesday (July 6) via video conferencing.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot's Golden jubilee celebration committee, will also be present on the occasion.

Know more about Agradoot:

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly. It was established by Kanak Sen Deka, a senior journalist of Assam.

In 1995, Dainik Agradoot, a daily newspaper, was started and it has developed as a trusted and influential voice of Assam.

