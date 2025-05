PM Modi to inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations tomorrow | See full list here Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across 18 states and Union Territories on May 22 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These upgraded stations, spread across 86 districts, aim to modernise Indian Railways with enhanced passenger amenities.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations across 18 states and union territories on Thursday, May 22, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). The scheme aims to transform over 1,300 railway stations nationwide into modern transport hubs with upgraded passenger amenities and regional architectural integration.

The 103 stations, redeveloped at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore, are located in 86 districts and include major and minor stations across Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

During his visit to Rajasthan, PM Modi will also flag off a new express train between Bikaner and Mumbai and offer prayers at the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok before inaugurating the redeveloped Deshnok railway station.

Full list of the 103 Amrit Bharat stations:

Andhra Pradesh: Sullurupeta Assam: Haibargaon Bihar: Pirpainti, Thawe Chhattisgarh: Ambikapur, Bhanupratappur, Bhilai, Dongargarh, Urkura Gujarat: Dakor, Derol, Hapa, Jamvanthali, Jamjodhpur, Kanalus, Karmasad, Kosamba, Limbdi, Mahuva, Mithapur, Morbi, Okha, Palitana, Rajula, Samakhiali, Sihor, Utran Haryana: Mandi Dabwali Himachal Pradesh: Baijnath Paprola Jharkhand: Govindpur Road, Rajmahal, Shankarpur Karnataka: Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Gokak Road, Munirabad Kerala: Chirayinkeezhu, Vadakara Madhya Pradesh: Katni South, Narmadapuram, Orchha, Seoni, Shajapur, Sridham Maharashtra: Amgaon, Chanda Fort, Chinchpokli, Devlali, Dhule, Kedgaon, Lasalgaon, Lonand, Matunga, Murtizapur Jn, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Itwari Jn, Parel, Savda, Shahad, Wadala Road Puducherry: Mahe Rajasthan: Bundi, Deshnok, Fatehpur Shekhawati, Gogameri, Govindgarh, Mandalgarh, Mandawar Mahwa Road, Rajgarh Tamil Nadu: Chidambaram, Kulitturai, Mannargudi, Polur, Samalpatti, Srirangam, St. Thomas Mount, Tiruvannamalai, Vriddhachalam Telangana: Begumpet, Karimnagar, Warangal Uttar Pradesh: Balrampur, Bareilly City, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarannath, Goverdhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra Jn, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani Jn, Pokhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur Jn, Siddharthnagar, Suraimanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, Ujhani West Bengal: Kalyani Ghoshpara, Panagarh, Joychandi Pahar

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is focused on long-term planning, with improvements such as better station access, concourse areas, waiting halls, improved lighting, modern ticketing systems, and energy-efficient design. It seeks to blend passenger comfort with sustainability and cultural heritage.