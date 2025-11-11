PM Modi to hoist saffron flag on Ram Temple spire in Ayodhya on November 25 Ayodhya is being decorated with saffron flags, flowers and lights ahead of the event. The Tourism and Culture Department will host cultural programmes from 21 to 25 November, including Ram Katha narrations, devotional music, classical dances and folk performances.

Ayodhya:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise a saffron flag atop the 161-foot main spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on November 25, a moment that will see all seven spires of the shrine adorned with saffron flags for the first time. Officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that preparations for the grand ceremony are in full swing, with senior state and trust members stationed in Ayodhya to oversee arrangements.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office are monitoring every detail of the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live across major TV channels and digital platforms. To help devotees witness the occasion, a 200-foot LED screen will be installed inside the temple complex, along with over 30 large screens across the city.

Ayodhya beautification in full swing

Ayodhya is being decorated with saffron flags, flowers and lights ahead of the event. The Tourism and Culture Department will host cultural programmes from 21 to 25 November, including Ram Katha narrations, devotional music, classical dances and folk performances. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation is conducting a beautification drive, which includes road repairs, repainting ghats and planting trees.

Temple trust arranges accommodation facility for guests

Temple Trust Secretary Champat Rai announced that around 1,600 rooms have been arranged for guests. Additional accommodation with proper bedding and blankets has been prepared at Karsevakpuram, Ramsevakpuram and Teerth Kshetra Puram.

RSS chief Bhagwat, CM Yogi to participate

The ceremony, taking place on Vivah Panchami, will begin with entry between 8 am and 9 am and conclude by 2 pm. Alongside the Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the event.

Regular darshan will remain suspended on the day.

The special saffron flag, measuring 22 by 11 feet, has been crafted from parachute fabric and silk thread. Mounted on a 42-foot pole, it will feature a 360-degree rotating mechanism and display symbols of the Sun, ‘Om’ and the Kovidar tree.