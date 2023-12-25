PM Modi to flag off 2 Amrit Bharat Express trains on December 30: Check routes and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS. The Amrit Bharat Express is a superfast express service operated by Indian Railways.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off two 'Amrit Bharat Express' trains on December 30. The first train will be launched from Delhi to Darbhanga (Bihar) via Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the second train will operate from Malda to Bengaluru. On December 30, the Prime Minister will be in Ayodhya, where he is expected to flag off six Vande Bharat Express as well.

Union Railway Minister's statement

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected the newly built push-pull rake at New Delhi Railway Station on Monday. Speaking to the media, he said that the train has been built on push-pull technology. He further said that the train will have better acceleration with the push-pull technology. "PM Modi always guides us to implement new technology into the Railways. After Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat train is ready based on the push-pull technology, which will be flagged off by PM Modi very soon," Vaishnaw added.

About Amrit Bharat Express train

The Amrit Bharat Express is a superfast express service operated by Indian Railways. It is a non-AC Sleeper Cum Unreserved Class service that is designed to cost less and serve longer distances. These are planned to be night express train services that will connect Indian cities that are at distances of more than 800 km or take more than ten hours to travel with existing services.

Indian railways had announced plans to make a non-AC Amrit Bharat Express with sleeper and general coaches for long-distance travel, slated to replace Antyodaya Express, Jan Sadharan Express and Hybrid ICF-LHB coached trains. This train will have 22 LHB coaches and two WAP-5 Locomotives at the front and rear ends.

