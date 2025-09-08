PM Modi to conduct aerial survey to review situation in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab tomorrow Both states face severe damage, with Himachal Pradesh reporting 355 fatalities and Punjab experiencing widespread flooding affecting over 1.75 lakh acres of farmland.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Himachal Pradesh and Punjab tomorrow to conduct a firsthand review of the ongoing flood and landslide crisis in the two states. The visit aims to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts as authorities continue their rescue operations in some of the worst-affected regions.

Aerial survey and high-level review meetings planned

PM Modi will begin his visit with an aerial survey of flood and landslide-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh. Around 1:30 PM, he will arrive in Kangra, where he will meet state officials and chair a high-level review meeting to assess the situation. During his time in Kangra, Modi will also interact with flood-affected residents and personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Aapda Mitra Team.

Later in the afternoon, the Prime Minister will conduct an aerial survey of Punjab’s flood-affected areas at approximately 3 PM. He will then proceed to Gurdaspur, arriving around 4:15 PM, to hold discussions with senior officials and chair another ground-level review meeting. Modi is also scheduled to meet with flood victims and relief teams in Gurdaspur.

Himachal Pradesh: worst hit by torrential rains and landslides

Himachal Pradesh has been severely affected, with 355 fatalities reported since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The state has experienced intense monsoon rains that triggered landslides, structural collapses, and widespread destruction of vital infrastructure. These conditions have made it one of the most devastating monsoon seasons in recent memory for the hill state.

Punjab faces widespread flooding, rivers overflowing

Punjab is currently under high alert as major rivers, including the Beas, Satluj, Ravi, and Ghaggar, remain above danger levels. Controlled water releases from key dams such as Bhakhra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar have exacerbated flooding. Over 1,650 villages in all 23 districts are submerged, impacting more than 1.75 lakh acres of farmland and destroying paddy crops.

The districts hardest hit include Gurdaspur, where approximately 1.45 lakh residents have been affected, followed by Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. The state has reported 37 deaths and three missing persons. In response, the government has closed all educational institutions until September 7. Rescue operations are being carried out with the support of the Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and NDRF.