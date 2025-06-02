PM Modi to chair first Council of Ministers' meet after Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the first since India launched Operation Sindoor, a punitive military strike against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to sources, ministers are likely to be briefed on key aspects of the operation, which is also expected to figure in the ruling BJP's programmes starting next week to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government in its third term.

In addition to discussing Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi may give an overall highlight of his governance thrust in the council meeting as the ministers prepare to communicate with people across the country during the anniversary events.

The Council of Ministers, which generally meets in a few months but has no fixed frequency, unlike the Union Cabinet's, and key government policies are discussed threadbare in the presence of top bureaucrats.

Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). These included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke. The operation, named "Operation Sindoor," was carried out two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

This precision operation was launched in direct retaliation to the brutal terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including a Nepali national.

India's precise strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir followed by its counterattack on the neighbouring country's military facilities, especially air bases, have been a highlight of Modi's recent speeches.

He has affirmed that Operation Sindoor has marked India's "new normal" in punishing terror acts linked to Pakistan and vowed to go after terrorists and their sponsors with equal ferocity in case of any future terror incidents on Indian soil.

(With PTI inputs)

