PM Modi to Bhutan visit on November 11, bilateral exchanges and 1,020 MW hydroelectric project in focus

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to Bhutan from November 11 to 12 to further strengthen bilateral ties between India and the Himalayan nation, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu II Hydroelectric Project, a major collaboration between India and Bhutan. PM Modi will also attend events marking the 70th birth anniversary of Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth King and father of the current monarch.

Bilateral talks

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. His visit coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. PM Modi will offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

According to the official statement, "Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to deliberate on ways to further enhance and strengthen our bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and wider issues of mutual interest."

India-Bhutan relations

Earlier this week, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay reflected on the long-standing cultural and spiritual links between the two nations. “There’s a lot of cooperation already happening. This is being built actually on cooperation that we have enjoyed over millennia because many spiritual masters from India travelled to Bhutan or sometimes to other parts of the Himalayas and ended up in Bhutan, and if they didn’t come here in person, their teachings ultimately found their home in Bhutan," he told ANI.

He added that both countries’ leadership continues to share strong goodwill. “In the past, our cooperation was defined by development partnership and development cooperation and we have benefited tremendously from this partnership with India," he said.

PM Modi last visited Bhutan in March 2024, when he was awarded the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, making him the first foreign head of government to receive it. PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India, saying it belonged to all 140 crore citizens.

