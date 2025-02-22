PM Modi to attend Mauritius' National Day celebrations as guest of honour: Mauritian PM Ramgoolam Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam said it is indeed a singular privilege for Mauritius to host PM Modi despite his very tight schedule. Mauritius commemorates its National Day on March 12th every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Mauritius' National Day celebrations as the guest of honour from March 11 to March 12. The announcement about PM Modi’s visit was made by his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, calling it a testimony of the close bilateral ties. Addressing the National Assembly on Friday, Mauritian Prime Minister Ramgoolam said it is indeed a singular privilege for Mauritius to host such a distinguished personality despite his very tight schedule.

Mauritius commemorates its National Day on March 12th every year. The day marks the anniversary of Mauritius's independence from British rule in 1968.

"In the context of the celebrations of the 57th anniversary of the Independence of our country, I have great pleasure in informing the House, that following my invitation, His Excellency, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has kindly agreed to be the guest of honour for our National Day celebrations," Ramgoolam said.

He also mentioned Modi's recent visits to Paris and the United States to highlight the Indian leader's busy schedule. “It is indeed a singular privilege for our country, to host such a distinguished personality who is doing us this honour, in spite of his very tight schedule and in spite of his recent visits to Paris and the United States, he has agreed to be here as our special guest,” Ramgoolam added.

"The visit of Modi is a testimony of the close relations between our two nations," Ramgoolam said. President Droupadi Murmu attended Mauritius' National Day celebrations last year as the chief guest.