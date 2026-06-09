PM Modi to attend G7 Summit in France, visit Slovakia from June 14: Check what's on agenda

New Delhi:

At the invitation of the President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to France from June 13-14 (Nice), and June 16-19 (Evian and Paris), and also to Slovakia from June 14-16. In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

PM Modi, Macron to inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event

In Nice, both leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries. Being held during the India-France Year of Innovation, this signature event reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries.

PM Modi to visit Slovakia from June 14-16

On the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico, PM Modi will pay a visit to the Slovak Republic from June 14-16. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993. The visit follows Rashtrapatiji’s State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

PM Modi will hold talks with Prime Minister Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation. Prime Minister will also meet President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

PM Modi to participate in G7 Summit in France on June 16-17

On the third leg of the visit, PM Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17. During the Summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and International Organisations, participating in the summit sessions on - Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

PM Modi to attend VivaTech Summit in Paris on 18 June

On the final leg of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will visit Paris on 18 June 2026 for further bilateral engagements, and to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event. PM Modi is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

Prime Minister Modi’s upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India’s partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7. His presence at the G7 reflects India’s standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges. Prime Minister's participation in both Bharat Innovates and the Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian, French and European technology ecosystems. The visit will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union.

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