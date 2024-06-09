Sunday, June 09, 2024
     
  4. PM Modi to attend Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh chief minister

Oppositon TDP received a landslide victory by bagging 135 seats, Janasena - 21 and BJP - 8, while ruling YSRCP reduced to 11 seats in the just concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Amravati Updated on: June 09, 2024 8:08 IST
Image Source : PTI TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, PM-elect Narenra Modi and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12.

An official on Saturday said PM Modi is expected to visit Andhra Pradesh on June 12 to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn-in as prime minister at ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Governor (S Abdul Nazeer) and other eminent people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony (of Naidu)," Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said in a statement.

TDP chief Naidu is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am on Wednesday at the Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport.

The chief secretary reviewed the arrangements being made for the ceremony and directed officials to make foolproof preparations.

Several VVIPs are expected to arrive at the Gannavaram airport.

Senior IAS officer PS Padhyumna has been appointed as the state coordinator for the swearing-in ceremony.

Also read: Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony: Modi set to take oath for record third term as PM

