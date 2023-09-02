PM Modi to attend ASEAN, East Asia Summit meetings in Indonesia next week, Xi Jinping to skip event

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER PM Modi with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia for a two-day visit to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on September 6-7.

According to the statement released by the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

Notably, his visit to the world's fourth most populous country comes ahead of the much-anticipated mega event which is slated to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India's Presidency this year.

Indonesia is part of the G20 'troika' as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.

Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations

Besides, it said during his visit, that the Prime Minister will attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit hosted by Indonesia as current Chair of ASEAN.

The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

"The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance," according to the statement.

Chinese President to skip event

After cancelling his trip to India, China has announced that President Xi Jinping will skip the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Indonesia which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend on September 7.

Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday said its Premier Li Qiang will attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) being held September 5-8, Global Times reported.

"At the invitation of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, the current ASEAN chair, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 26th China-ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit to be held in Jakarta, and pay an official visit to Indonesia from September 5 to 8," GT quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying.

The announcement from Chinese FM came amid reports that Jinping is likely to skip the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi-- just a day after the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta. Although there were no official remarks about skipping the Delhi mega event where several world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak and others, media reports claimed he would not attend the event and instead Premiere would attend.

India-China tensions

It is worth mentioning the tension between the two Asian nations has soared tremendously since a deadly clash between their armies in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. The leaders haven't sat together since then but held brief conversations at least twice-- during the BRICS Summit in Bali last year and then in South Africa's Johannesburg earlier last month.

In the brief discussion between the two leaders, PM Modi raised concerns over the unresolved issues along the Line of Actual Control. Both the leaders agreed to “direct their relevant officials to intensify efforts at expeditious disengagement and de-escalation” of the ground.

