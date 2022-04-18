Monday, April 18, 2022
     
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21

PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2022 16:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, according to a statement by the Culture Ministry. He will also release commemorative coin, postage stamp on the occasion.

Four hundred 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion, the ministry said.

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief Ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations, it said.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

