PM Modi to address Investor Summit in Gujarat via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an investor summit in Gujarat on Friday via video conference, his office said.

The Investor Summit is being organised to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

It will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship-breaking industry at Alang, for development of an integrated scrapping hub, it said.

It will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and central and state governments concerned.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Chief Minister of Gujarat will also be present on the occasion, the statement said.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner, it said.

The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of automated testing stations and registered vehicle scrapping facilities across the country.

