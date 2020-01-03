PM Modi to address 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today. In his 2-day visit to the state capital of Karnataka, Modi met Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

India’s largest annual gathering of scientific luminaries from countries across the world, the '107th Indian Science Congress', will be held from January 3 to 7, 2020 at University of Agricultural Sciences (UASB), GKVK Campus, Bangalore, Karnataka focusing on ‘Science & Technology: Rural Development’.

Congress is a major focal point for scientists, researchers and academicians interested in various aspects of science discoveries and technologies. The five-day-long event aims to bring together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovation and research.

PM Modi, on Thursday, also launched five young scientists laboratories of Defence Research and Development organisation (DRDO).

He offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and also addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.