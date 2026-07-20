'PM Modi the most youth-hostile PM of India,' Rahul Gandhi lambasts Centre over CJP protest

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the Cockroach Janata Party's protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. In a video statement posted on the social media platform, X, Gandhi called Modi "the most youth-hostile PM in India's history".

Gandhi called out the government and the Delhi Police for their action against the CJP protesters during the latter's march towards the Parliament in demand of the resignation of Pradhan over the recent NEET paper leak. "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history—so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," Gandhi wrote in the caption to his video.

"152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimised. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education—they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free—and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government isn't just failing the youth—it's pouncing on them," he added.

His remarks came after the CJP's march towards Parliament turned chaotic when police fired tear gas shells and detained several people during their movement.

Priyanka Gandhi hits out over police's action on protesters

Earlier, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the police's action on the protesters, wherein they fired tear and gas shells and used force. "We are all asking for a discussion. There are problems and major issues with the education policy. Yet, you are unwilling to discuss it; instead, you are using tear gas on the students and beating them up. For what? They are our children," Priyanka told reporters.

Akhilesh Yadav joins chorus for action against protesters

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the action against the CJP members during their march towards the Parliament. "We witnessed the conduct of the government and the police, the use of lathis and tear gas, and the way police personnel in plainclothes treated the students and youth...The government did not anticipate that students and the youth would turn out in such large numbers. This represents a massive failure, and it is precisely because of this failure that people have gathered here," Akhilesh told the media.

"For years, the government has been playing with the future of students and the youth. That very anger is visible now; the call for revolution is rising, and a sense of solidarity is evident. That is why the country's youth are present here in such vast numbers. We will raise the incident that occurred today in the Lok Sabha tomorrow...The government must clarify its stance regarding the Ram Mandir donation controversy. The theft of offerings, donations, and contributions is shameful; it is a grave sin. Who will answer for this grave sin? The government must step forward to address it," he added.

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