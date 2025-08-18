PM Modi thanks Putin for call after Alaska meet with Trump, reaffirms India's push for peace in Ukraine While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. Putin spoke to PM Modi on the phone, three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his appreciation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for reaching out over the phone and sharing takeaways from the latter's recent meeting with former US President Donald Trump in Alaska. While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister Modi underlined India's consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. "Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard," he stressed.

India welcomes Putin-Trump Summit

The PMO said the two leaders also touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday welcomed the summit and commended Putin and Trump for initiative to bring peace to Ukraine. "India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia," the MEA had said. "Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," it had said.

India's diplomatic stand on Ukraine

It should be noted here that India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. In July last year, PM Modi travelled to Moscow and told Putin that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed in the midst of bombs and bullets. The next month, Modi visited the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv and conveyed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the war. The Prime Minister had said India was on the side of peace since the beginning of the conflict.

Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Last week on Friday (August 15), Putin met Trump for about 2.5 hours at a summit in Alaska that started with a handshake, a smile and a ride in the presidential limousine. Zelenskyy and European leaders were excluded from Trump and Putin's discussions. Trump said that the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska "went really well". He also held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, several European leaders and the Secretary General of NATO and highlighted that it was determined by all that a peace agreement is the best way going forward.

"A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

ALSO READ