PM Modi thanks Italian counterpart Meloni for concluding successful India-EU trade deal

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over the successful India-EU trade agreement during a telephonic conversation. PM Modi also highlighted the joint interest of India and Italy to end the Ukraine war in talks with Meloni.

“Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Thanked PM Meloni for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative,” PM Modi posted on X.

Bilateral, geopolitical issues in focus

As per MEA statement, the two leaders also reviewed the progress of bilateral relationship between India and Italy.

“The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral Strategic Partnership across sectors such as investment, defence, security, space, science & technology, education, people-to-people ties and counter-terrorism. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment towards further deepening of the Partnership, in line with the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29,” the statement read.

Prime Minister Meloni emphasised Italy’s support for the success of the AI Impact Summit, which India will host in 2026.

“Prime Minister Meloni reiterated Italy’s strong support for conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement at the earliest, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026. The leaders also agreed on taking steps to promote connectivity under India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEEC) initiative,” it added.

Both leaders agreed to stay in close contact to continue strengthening their cooperation.

Modi- Meloni meeting at G7 Summit

PM Modi met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit in Canada in June. During the interaction, Meloni complimented PM Modi. She was heard telling PM Modi that he was "the best" and she was trying to be like him.

The two leaders also took to X to share a post on their meeting.

"India’s friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!" PM Modi posted.