PM Modi's tenure as chairman of Shree Somnath Trust extended by 5 years

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi re-elected as chairman of Somnath Temple Trust

Shree Somnath Trust on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as the chairman of the trust has been extended by another five years. The trust announced its decision after PM Modi, the chairman of Shree Somnath Trust, chaired a meeting of the board which manages the affairs of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat, at Raj Bhavan Gandhinagar today.

PM Modi was appointed the chairman of the trust in January 2021 after the demise of the then-chairman and former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

"Chaired a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust in Gandhinagar. We discussed various aspects relating to the working of the Trust. Reviewed how we can leverage the latest technology for the Temple complex so that the pilgrimage experience will be even more memorable. Also took stock of the various environment-friendly measures being taken by the Trust," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the PM is on a two-day visit to his home state - Gujarat which started on Monday.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the famous temple of Goddess Amba in Ambaji town in Banaskantha district.

A video titled "Meri Mitti, Mera Deash," throwing light on the history, bravery and tradition of the centuries-old temple, situated at Veraval in Gir Somnath district, was launched by Modi on the occasion, the trust said in a statement.

A dashboard was also launched to provide daily details of the number of devotees visiting the temple as well as the number of online bookings, distribution of prasad, etc., it said.

PM Modi was apprised of the progress made by the temple to facilitate the visits by elderly and differently-abled devotees with the use of information technology.

The trust has set up an in-house system with modern cameras to broadcast various programmes on the official YouTube channel, it said.

The trust has also taken several environment-friendly initiatives such as waste management and effluent treatment to process "Somganga" packed and distributed in glass bottles to devotees, it said.

The land acquired around the temple premises is being used for the construction of a Sanskrit school and college, and guest houses for pilgrims, parking facilities, as per the release.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Rs 1,132 crore road connecting Mizoram with Myanmar to be completed by November: Nitin Gadkari

Latest India News