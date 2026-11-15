'Previous govts neither understood nor cared about tribals': PM Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised previous governments over their approach towards tribal communities, saying they neither understood their concerns nor cared about their welfare. Addressing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, he highlighted the Centre's initiatives for tribal development and said his government had worked to ensure that tribal communities received their rights and access to basic facilities.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while virtually interacting with members of tribal communities from across the country during an event organised in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. During the interaction, beneficiaries shared their experiences of various government schemes and explained how these initiatives had affected their lives.

PM Modi recalls bamboo restrictions, targets previous governments

During the interaction, Modi spoke to Vajir from Hathakundi village in Netrang tehsil of Gujarat's Bharuch district about the New Gujarat Pattern Yojana and its impact on the tribal community. Vajir told the Prime Minister that he had received training in bamboo work under the Gujarat government's scheme in 2004. He also said he had benefited from several initiatives under the PM-JANMAN scheme and thanked the Prime Minister and the state and central governments.

Responding to him, Modi referred to the restrictions imposed during British rule on cutting bamboo and criticised previous governments for not removing the law after Independence. "Vajir ji, you are likely aware that the British devised a major ploy by classifying bamboo as a 'tree'; consequently, anyone who cut bamboo would be thrown into jail. This law should have been abolished after independence. However, regrettably, some individuals in the previous governments neither understood the tribal communities nor cared about them," the Prime Minister said. He added that after his government came to power, it ended the law and ensured that tribal communities had full rights over bamboo.

PM-JANMAN beneficiary shares how life changed after getting a permanent house

During the interaction, Krishna Nagorao Teka, a beneficiary of the PM-JANMAN scheme from Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, spoke about the difficulties his family had faced before receiving government assistance. He said living conditions became particularly difficult during the rainy season, while insects and pests also created problems in their house. However, under the PM-JANMAN scheme, his family received a permanent house, a toilet and other facilities.

Teka thanked the Prime Minister and said these facilities had helped them overcome several difficulties. Responding to him, Modi said he was happy that the PM-JANMAN Mission had brought changes to the lives of tribal families. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that development reaches villages while communities remain connected to their cultural heritage.

Student thanks PM Modi for PM SHRI Schools

Another participant, Sabavat Anvesh from Hyderabad, thanked the Prime Minister for introducing the PM SHRI Schools initiative, formally known as Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India. He said the initiative was helping students pursue higher education.

The interaction was part of the broader Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, which focused on recognising the contribution of tribal communities and highlighting initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare and livelihood opportunities.

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,000 crore

During the programme, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 246 development projects worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore. The projects are aimed at strengthening education, healthcare, livelihood opportunities and community infrastructure for tribal communities across the country. Of the total projects, Modi inaugurated 173 initiatives. These included 38 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) for tribal students and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). He also inaugurated other projects under PM-JANMAN and the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

Among the key initiatives was the Tribal Research Institute building in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum in Aizawl, Mizoram. Both projects are aimed at preserving tribal culture, history and heritage.

New Eklavya schools and marketing centres announced

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 19 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools, aimed at expanding access to quality education for tribal children. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for 12 Tribal Multi-purpose Marketing Centres (TMMCs) to improve market access for tribal producers and strengthen livelihood opportunities. Another 42 projects under PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA were also included in the foundation stone-laying programme.

The event marked the culmination of Janjatiya Gaurav Pakhwada, observed across the country from November 1 to 15. The programme highlighted the contribution of tribal communities to India's history and the government's initiatives for their development.

(With IANS inputs)

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