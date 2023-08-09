'India is saying in one voice...': PM Modi takes a swipe at Opposition on anniversary of Quit India Movement

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is now speaking in one voice against corruption, dynasticism, and appeasement. In a tweet to pay tributes to freedom fighters on the occasion of anniversary of the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi, the PM said India is saying in one voice: 'Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.'

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice:

Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India.," tweeted

Meanwhile, the tweet is apparently a swipe at the Opposition as PM Modi and his party leaders keep targeting opposition parties, especially Congress over dynastic politics, appeasement to minority and corruption.

The ruling BJP organised events across the country on Wednesday to attack the Opposition.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs held a demonstration on the primises of the Parliament on the occasion of the anniversary of the 'Quit India Movement'.

