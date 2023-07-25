Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
  PM Modi takes a jibe at Opposition alliance, cites names of 'East India company' and PFI

PM Modi takes a jibe at Opposition alliance, cites names of 'East India company' and PFI

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2023 12:00 IST
PM Modi at BJP Parliamentary board meeting
Image Source : PTI PM Modi at BJP Parliamentary board meeting

Taking a jibe at opposition alliance INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name. He cited names like - East India Company and Popular Front of India. In his address to the BJP parliamentary party, Modi said the opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition, sources quoting him said.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third-largest economy in his government's next tenure.

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said. He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.

Meanwhile, amid the impasse in Parliament over their demands related to the Manipur violence, the Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, is allegedly mulling moving a no-confidence motion against the central government in the Lok Sabha. According to sources, the Opposition discussed a proposal to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in Tuesday's meeting held in New Delhi.  

(With PTI inputs)

