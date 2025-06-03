'PM Modi surrendered after Trump's call': Rahul Gandhi's big charge on India-Pakistan ceasefire The Ministry of External Affairs has made it very clear that no third party was involved in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Bhopal:

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "surrendered" after a call from former US President Donald Trump concerning the India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

'Donald Trump called from there and said...': Rahul Gandhi

While speaking at the party convention held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP-RSS, saying that even a slight amount of pressure causes them to panic and flee. "Put even a little pressure on the BJP-RSS people, and they get scared and run away. Donald Trump called from there and said - Narender.. surrender. Here, Narendra Modi followed Trump's gesture by saying 'Yes Sir'," he said.

Highlighting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decisive stance during the 1971 crisis, he recalled that when the US Seventh Fleet advanced, she had firmly asserted, 'I will do what needs to be done.'

"There was a time in 1971, when America's Seventh Fleet had come, but Indira Gandhi ji had said - I will do what I have to do. This is the character of the BJP-RSS people. They have a habit of writing surrender letters since the time of independence. The Congress Party does not surrender. Gandhiji, Nehruji, Sardar Patelji - these are not people who surrender, but people who fight against superpowers," said Rahul Gandhi.

US had no role in brokering India-Pakistan ceasefire: MEA

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of India and Pakistan.

"India's opposition to this particular issue is well articulated... From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the time of cessation on May 10, there was conversation between India and the US on the evolving military situation. The issue of tariffs never came up during the discussion," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was reportedly agreed upon following a call from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai.

During the conversation, the Pakistani DGMO proposed an end to hostilities, which was accepted by the Indian side, leading to a cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions starting from 5:00 pm on May 10. However, Lieutenant General Ghai later disclosed that the cessation of hostilities was short-lived, as Pakistan violated the agreement with cross-border firing and drone intrusions just hours after it took effect.

