PM Modi stresses 'ease of justice' as key to social and economic progress PM Modi emphasised that true ease of living and ease of doing business are possible only when justice is accessible to all. Speaking at the National Conference on Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery at the Supreme Court, he highlighted government efforts.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Conference on ‘Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms’ at the Supreme Court on Saturday. He underlined that ease of doing business and ease of living can only be achieved when justice is accessible, timely, and inclusive.

"As I've said before, ease of doing business and ease of living are possible only when ease of justice is also ensured. Several steps have been taken to further ease justice in the last few years, and this will be expedited further," he said.

‘Government initiatives bringing justice to all’

The Prime Minister pointed out the success of initiatives like Lok Adalats and pre-litigation settlements, which have helped resolve millions of disputes quickly, amicably, and at low cost. He highlighted the legal aid defense counsel system, launched by the government, which has resolved nearly 800,000 criminal cases in just three years.

"These government efforts have ensured justice for the poor, Dalits, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the country," PM Modi added.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of mediation in India’s legal tradition and praised the new Mediation Act for giving this practice a modern structure. He also highlighted the role of technology in improving justice delivery, citing the e-Courts project as an example of digital inclusion and empowerment.

During the program, the Prime Minister launched the Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to train individuals in resolving disputes at the community level.

What''s the agenda of two-day conference?

The two-day conference, organised by NALSA, will discuss key aspects of the legal services framework, including: