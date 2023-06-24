This is the time, and it's the right time to invest, grow with India, PM Modi tells US businesses | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi address a gathering of business leaders, professionals at the Kennedy Centre in DC.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC and said that in India's growth story, there are a lot of opportunities for the United States. The Prime Minister hailed the scale and pace of development in India and invited business leaders to invest in India saying this is time and is the right time. PM Modi said that India-US relationship has laid down the ground work for the businesses and now its for the leaders, professionals to make the maximum use of it.

The partnership between India and America will only benefit the people of both countries. In the last 3 days, many historic steps have been taken to strengthen this partnership. India and America are moving forward as the most reliable partners, PM Modi said. Neo middle class is continuously growing in India. This aspiration of people of India is going to be the most important pivotal point of India-US partnership. What India is doing to fulfill the aspirations of this section, has also opened door to the new possibilities for the US. The greatest driving force of India's success is the aspiration of Indians. This is not very different from the American dream. Today, the share of private consumption in India's GDP is the highest in the last 15 years," said PM Modi. It has been four days since I came to the US. In these 4 days, I met several people, including President Biden. The one thing that gave me self-confidence is -- India and US partnership. I can confidently say that this partnership is not just of convenience but of conviction, of compassion and of shared commitment for a better future. The foundation of this partnership is you. I am now even more confident that our partnership can change the fortunes of the world of the 21st century, said PM Narendra Modi. The way India has fought with Corona, shows the potential of India. Today, in the post-pandemic world, you know the situation of the economy, inflation and supply chain but India is growing at the rate of more than 7%. Currently, an era of reforms is underway in India, the Prime Minister said. During my visit to the US, I was eagerly waiting for this event. You all are the strong pillars of the development journey of the US. Be it the Congressmen, business leaders, doctors, engineers or scientists - all of you have brought the US to this height with your hardwork. You are a part of the American dream. You have lived the American dream, he said. India-US partnership is not of convenience but of convicition and shared committment for a better world, the Prime Minister said. You will be delighted to know how swiftly India is going ahead... Today, one new University is coming up in India every week. Every third day, one Atal Tinkering Lab is opening in India. Every second day, a new college is being opened. Every day a new ITI is being established in India. Every year one new IIT and one new IIM is being set up in India. Talents from such institutions are working for the welfare of humanity, the Prime Minister informed. We are growing in capex continuously while keeping fiscal deficit in check, said PM Modi.

