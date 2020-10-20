Image Source : PTI/FILE Dear PM please tell the nation....: Rahul Gandhi request ahead of Modi's address

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi whether he will speak about the Indo-China standoff and the aggression that is currently underway at the LAC border. Taking to twitter, Gandhi took a dig at the PM saying he should also tell the nation the date by which he will "throw the Chinese out of Indian territory."

The Congress leader's comments come in the backdrop of the India-China border standoff which entered the sixth month, as the early resolution to the row appears dim.

"Dear PM,In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," Gandhi said.

Dear PM,



In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory.



Thank you. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. Urging people to hear the address, he said in a tweet, "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening."

Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

It will be his seventh address to the nation since the pandemic's outbreak.

The prime minister has often taken to televised address to announce major decisions or developments.

In his last such address, he had on June 30 announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage