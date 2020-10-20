PM Modi to address the nation today at 6 pm: What to expect

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday (today), he informed by tweeting earlier in the day. Today's address of the Prime Minister will be his 7th such address to the nation ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In his previous addresses to the nation during the lockdown, PM Modi interacted with the people over how the country was fighting the pandemic, how well it succeeded. He also spoke about how the nation was prepared to deal with it further and urging citizens to keep taking precautions, follow all the COVID norms so that the country faces a least impact of the pandemic.

Announcing that he will share a message with the citizens, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "I will address the nation with a message at 6 pm today. I will share a message with my countrymen and urge the people to join me."

PM Modi's address to nation: What to expect

The coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the country in March, however, since June, the country has been exiting from the lockdown in a phased manner. To date, most of services be it inter-state, intrastate travel, reopening offices, partial reopening of schools, public places, cinema halls, restaurants and markets have already taken place, therefore, today's address of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be about:

The PM Modi speak about coronavirus vaccine, as various vaccine candidates are in final developing stage.

The Prime Minister may also urge citizens for taking more precautions since the country is exiting the lockdown, and approaching the festival season. Though PM Modi has not shared the subject of his today's address.

India's coronavirus meter

India has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after United States. As of October 20, India's covid cases have crossed 75 lakh mark with more than 1.5 lakh deaths. However, according to the World Health Organisation, India has surpassed its peak with graph of the per day cases finally going down.

