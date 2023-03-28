'Some parties have launched Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan, country watching this': PM Modi targets Oppn

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the newly-constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.), in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition over the issue of corruption saying that all the corrupt parties have come on one stage but the country is watching this. Speaking in New Delhi at the inauguration ceremony of BJP's residential complex and auditorium at party headquarters, PM Modi said that some parties have launched 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan' to shield the corrupt but the country is not going to stop and neither its fight against corruption.

We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on Courts. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan, PM Modi said. Country can never forget that black phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in that wave, but we weren't demoralised and didn't blame others, PM Modi added. The Prime Minister said that they started their Journey began with 2 Lok Sabha seats and is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-India party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives the opportunity to the youth to progress. BJP isn't the party that came from the TV screen or newspapers. Neither did it come from Twitter handles and Youtube channels. This BJP progressed on the basis of hard work of its workers, he said. We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That's why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on Courts. Some parties have started 'Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan'. For the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt. When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won't be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations. In its fight against corruption, the government has seized assets worth Rs 20,000 crore belonging to fugitives who duped Indian banks and escaped the country, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi said the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party amidst family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game. The BJP has emerged as not only the world's biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal is to make a modern and developed India.

Latest India News