PM Modi speaks to Zelenskyy, reaffirms India's help in peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India's call for a peaceful resolution to bring an end to Kyiv's conflict with Russia.

He also reaffirmed that New Delhi is ready to contribute and provide all possible help in finding a peaceful resolution of the conflict that began in February 2022. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy shared his perspective on recent developments regarding the conflict.

The two leaders, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the "mutual benefit of the two peoples".

"Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict," the PMO said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been in touch with both the Ukrainian and Russian leadership, with PM Modi reiterating on multiple occasions that 21st century is not an era for war and all issues between nations must be resolved peacefully via dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister had also held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, discussing the Ukraine war and the conflict between the United States (US) and Iran in the Middle East.

Along with China's President Xi Jinping, PM Modi had said that India was ready to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow. Later, the Russians welcomed PM Modi's proposal and thanked New Delhi for its stance.

"During their bilateral meetings, Modi and Xi took a keen interest in the Ukraine settlement and actively offered their good offices to help find a solution. Yes, we don't rule out such a possibility, we are talking about the foreseeable future, presumably October. October can't be ruled out," Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov had said back then.

For now, Russia and Ukraine have kept targeting each other, causing widespread destructions. The US is negotiating between them, and a trilateral talk would be held in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday. This follows previous rounds of negotiations early this year that failed to produce any visible progress toward ending Europe's most devastating conflict since World War II.

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