Official sources said the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to Adityanath over the loss.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over Savitri Devi's demise in a post on X, describing the loss of a mother as one of life's most unbearable blows. He extended his condolences to Adityanath and his family.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed her death extremely sad and heartbreaking, saying it was an irreparable loss to the family. He also prayed for strength for the bereaved family to cope with the loss.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, also condoled Savitri Devi's demise and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family.

CM Yogi cancels official programmes