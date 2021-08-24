PM Modi speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Afghanistan situation

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PMOINDIA The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," PM Modi tweeted.

On Monday, PM Modi had spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

(With PTI Inputs)

