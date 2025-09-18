PM Modi speaks to Nepal counterpart Sushila Karki, assures support and conveys condolences on recent deaths Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki. He also extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Karki and the people of Nepal on the occasion of their National Day which falls on September 19.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and described the interaction as warm and constructive. During the conversation, PM Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives in Nepal and assured India's continued support in restoring peace and stability in the neighbouring country. PM Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to stand by Nepal in these challenging times and extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Karki and the people of Nepal on the occasion of their National Day which falls on September 19.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi congratulates Karki

Earlier on September 13, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Karki on assuming office, calling her appointment "a shining example of women empowerment." Addressing a rally in Manipur capital, Imphal, PM Modi said India and Nepal have been close friends bound by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and New Delhi stood firmly with the people of the neighbouring country during its transitional phase. "I want to congratulate Karki on behalf of 140 crore Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal," the PM said.

Sushila Karki becomes Nepal's first woman PM

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became Nepal's first woman Prime Minister to lead an interim government. Her appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli dispensation was forced to quit in the face of a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban. Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and the youth protesters, who spearheaded the agitation. President Ramchandra Paudel said the new caretaker government led by interim Prime Minister Karki is mandated to hold fresh parliamentary elections within six months.

ALSO READ: