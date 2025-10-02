PM Modi speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge, wishes him speedy recovery after surgery Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, 83, was admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday and underwent the procedure the next day.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday and enquired about his health. He also wished him a speedy recovery, a day after the Congress president underwent a procedure for pacemaker implant.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." "Praying for his continued well-being and long life," the Prime Minister said.

Kharge underwent a procedure for a pacemaker implant

Kharge, on Wednesday, underwent a procedure to have a pacemaker implanted. The 83-year-old leader was admitted to the city's M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said that his father's condition is stable and he is doing well. "Sri Kharge was advised pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well. Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes," the minister said in a post on 'X'.

Later, speaking to reporters, he said Kharge is stable and there is no need for anyone to worry. "Doctors had advised the pacemaker to be implanted because of age-related issues and breathlessness. They had said that it is needed for heart rate stabilization. Other than that there is no problem. The procedure has been done. Everything is okay and stable. There is no need for anyone to worry. With the blessings and wishes of the people he (Kharge) has no other problem," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, at the hospital and inquired about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, admitted to hospital in Bengaluru

Also Read: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary