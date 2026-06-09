PM Modi speaks to Kuwait's Amir amid West Asia conflict: What the two leaders discussed

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today (June 9) with the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, during which the two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in West Asia, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The conversation between the two leaders came days after an Indian national was killed in an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait Airport on June 3, amid escalating tensions in the West Asia region. The Iranian drone attack heavily damaged the country's airport and caused injuries, hours after Iran and the United States traded missile strikes in the region.

What the two leaders discussed

According to the MEA, the Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and reaffirmed India's strong condemnation of attacks on Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He reiterated the call for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy for the earliest restoration of peace and stability.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Amir for his personal attention to the continued well-being and the safety of the large Indian community in Kuwait.

Naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

The phone conversation also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the US naval blockade targeting Iran will remain in force until a final agreement is reached with Tehran.

The US President offered these assessments while speaking to reporters while departing New York after attending the NBA Finals match between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, noting that active dialogue with Tehran was progressing and could yield absolute clarity shortly.

"We are in the final throes of a very good deal that will not allow, in any way or form, nuclear weapons. And the Strait will open up right away. It'll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days," he added.

Vowing to maintain maximum economic pressure on the regime through this strategy, Trump asserted that "no oil, no income, no nothing" would be permitted to transit through the critical maritime corridor until a final agreement is officially inked.

Expressing strong optimism regarding the trajectory of the ongoing backchannel talks, the US President indicated that a major diplomatic breakthrough could materialise within a matter of days.

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