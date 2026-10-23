PM Modi interacts with holographic avatar of Swami Chinmayananda, 33 years after his death

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a unique experience at the Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav Global Summit held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. He interacted with a holographic avatar, or holobot, of spiritual guru Swami Chinmayananda, who passed away 33 years ago. Through this technology, it appeared as if Swami Chinmayananda himself was present before the Prime Minister and talking to him. During the meeting, PM Modi recalled his meeting with Swamiji in 1993 and sought his blessings to fulfill his resolutions.

What did PM Modi say during the conversation?

Prime Minister Modi recalled his past experience while interacting with Swami Chinmayanand's holobot. He said, 'I was fortunate to have met you, and today I want you to bless me for the tasks I want to accomplish.' PM Modi described this interaction as a unique spiritual experience. He said it was a blessing from the saints. He praised the efforts of the Chinmaya Mission, saying it represents not just an organisation but the Chinmaya philosophy.

Avtar recalls their 1993 meeting

Swami Chinmayananda's holographic avatar responded by referring to their 1993 meeting. He said, "I remember you coming to Vadodara in February 1993 to invite me to the centenary celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. I told you then that I was getting old. This old and sick man couldn't shoulder such a huge responsibility. Now Hindu youth would have to take on this responsibility. That same year, I wrote the same thing to the organisers." This conversation brought back memories of the time when PM Modi had come to invite Swami Chinmayanand to the program.

‘The man I met in 1993 is the Prime Minister of India today’

Swami Chinmayananda's holographic avatar also spoke on Sanatan Dharma and the responsibility of youth, putting forward his thoughts. He said, "I wrote that our Sanatan Dharma is like a magnificent ancient temple of truth. Its foundation is now very strong. But it has been neglected for centuries. Now it is our task to rebuild its fallen pillars. For this, we need small groups of inspired youth in every district, working with enthusiasm and determination. Every community must step forward with its own efforts. No one can sit idle hoping that an old man will come and perform a miracle. Look at India today; I am very happy that the man I met in 1993 is the Prime Minister of India today."

Swami Chinmayanand's holographic avatar blesses PM Modi

Swami Chinmayanand's holographic avatar blessed Prime Minister Modi, saying, "I convey the blessings of all the sages to you." The holobot continued, "Prime Minister, remember that the person at the top is alone. I have asked the devotees to give you Shrikhand as Prasad. Please eat it. Don't say you are fasting today. India is with you, Narendra Modi." PM Modi thanked Chinmaya Mission for this experience, saying it was a spiritual experience of a different kind and a blessing from our saints.

It felt like I was back in time: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that while interacting with the holobot, he felt as if he had returned to ancient times. He said, "For a moment, I felt as if I had gone back to that time. This is an emotional moment for me."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The experience I felt in my heart upon arriving here today has been brought to life even more vividly through the use of modern technology in this event. Seeing the revered Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda in this form—and having the privilege of interacting with his holographic projection—made me feel as though I had traveled 33 years back in time. My meeting with Gurudev in Vadodara in 1993, our conversations, his affection, and his blessings—it all came flooding back before my eyes today... I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the members of the Chinmay Mission for making this extraordinary experience possible... The core of that conversation centered on nurturing the power of the youth, and through that youth power, building a strong and capable India. A few years after meeting them, the people—the public, who are akin to the Divine—bestowed their blessings upon me to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat."

PM Modi thanked Chinmaya Mission for organising this event. He said that his first meeting with Swami Chinmayananda was around February or March 1993. At that time, he had come to invite him to the centenary celebrations of the World Parliament of Religions in Chicago. Swamiji accepted his request and made preparations to attend the event.

How does hologram technology work?

Hologram technology can project a three-dimensional (3D) image of a person, creating a visual impression. Special cameras, projection systems, and digital technology are used to achieve this. When combined with pre-recorded voice, video, and gestures, the image can appear to speak and move. If combined with artificial intelligence (AI), it can also answer questions. However, the answers rely on pre-prepared information or AI systems.

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'Development of youth power': PM Modi recalls Swami Chinmayananda's vision of 'a strong and capable India'