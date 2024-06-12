PM Modi speaks to former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at swearing-in ceremony in Bhubaneswar | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X PM Modi and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM oath ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik following the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar today (June 12).

Patnaik served as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the last 24 years. He became the CM on March 5, 2000. The Biju Janata Dala which has ruled Odisha since 1997 lost to the BJP breaking the 24-year-old reign of Naveen Patnaik as the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik who arrived on the stage to attend the swearing-in ceremony. As Patnaik stepped on to the stage, Shah walked up to him and shook hands with warmth. The BJD chief then met other BJP leaders.

Mohan Charan Majhi takes oath as first BJP CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the new Chief Minister of Odisha at Janata Maidan. He was administered the oath of the officer by Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, in a grand ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states. With this, Majhi also became the first Chief Minister from the saffron party as the 24-year-old tenure of BJD ended following a massive defeat in the State Assembly elections. Apart from PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and others attended the ceremony.

Majhi won the Keonjhar seat with a margin of around 87,815 votes. He defeated BJD's Mina Majhi from the constituency. Majhi, who started his career as a Sarpanch from 1997-2000, was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar with the BJD-BJP alliance. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019.

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats in the Odisha Assembly Election 2024 with a vote share of 40.07 per cent. The BJP received 1,00,64,827 votes in the entire state. The saffron party won 23, 10 and 6 seats in the 2019, 2014 and 2009 Odisha Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party was having an alliance with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the 2000 and 2004 Odisha Assembly elections. The party won 38 and 32 seats in the 2000 and 2004 Assembly polls respectively.

